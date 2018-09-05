- ITV Report
Passengers speak out after JFK plane quarantine ordeal
Passengers have spoken out about being quarantined on a plane that landed at New York's Kennedy Airport, after a number of them fell ill.
One, Erin Sykes, said people needed to take "some personal responsibility" for going into a confined space with healthy people, while sick.
But after the incident on the Emirates flight from Dubai, she also said "it's Emirates's responsibility - if you don't let a drunk person board a plane, why would you let somebody that's violently ill board a plane?"
The Emirates flight landed around 9.10am local time on Wednesday (2.10pm BST).
The airline said the passengers are receiving medical attention “as a precaution”.
Video footage from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by ambulances, vehicles and airport personnel.
Passengers could be seen exiting the plane with their luggage and getting onto buses.
Representatives of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are on the scene.
A New York police counter-terrorism division tweeted that the incident appeared to be a “medical situation”.