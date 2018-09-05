Passengers speak out after JFK plane quarantine ordeal

Passengers have spoken out about being quarantined on a plane that landed at New York's Kennedy Airport, after a number of them fell ill.

One, Erin Sykes, said people needed to take "some personal responsibility" for going into a confined space with healthy people, while sick.

But after the incident on the Emirates flight from Dubai, she also said "it's Emirates's responsibility - if you don't let a drunk person board a plane, why would you let somebody that's violently ill board a plane?"

The Emirates flight landed around 9.10am local time on Wednesday (2.10pm BST).