Andy Burham says second referendum social unrest price worth paying to avoid no-deal Brexit

Andy Burnham has warned that social unrest on the streets of Britain could be a price worth paying to prevent the “nightmare scenario” of a no-deal Brexit. In a major speech in Westminster, the Greater Manchester Mayor said a second referendum on Brexit would be welcomed as a last resort to prevent the UK crashing out of the European Union without an agreement. The Labour former Cabinet minister argued that if Parliament heads towards a no-deal Brexit, the European Union should be asked to postpone the UK's departure deadline in order to allow further negotiations.

The UK has a departure deadline of March 2019 and many are calling for a second referendum to be held if Parliament fails to make an acceptable deal with Brussels. Mr Burnham said: "I have to think seriously about what a second vote would mean on the streets of Greater Manchester, “If we thought the first was bad, the second would be a whole lot worse. It won’t heal divisions but widen them, it would be angrier, create social unrest and open up a massive opportunity for the populist far right in a way we are seeing elsewhere in Europe and the USA.” He went on to suggested that “alt-right” activists could be pushing the no-deal agenda in order to exploit splits in British society.

Andy Burnham has not backed a second referendum but warned about the Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA