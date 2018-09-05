Royal Bank of Scotland to axe a further 54 branches

Royal Bank of Scotland has been branded “utterly disgusting” after announcing plans to swing the axe on another 54 branches, resulting in 258 job losses.

The lender, still 62% owned by the taxpayer, said the move was linked to it not having to sell its Williams & Glyn business.

As a result, the group has branches close to each other and is now seeking to reduce overlap.

The latest wave of closures comes on top of the 162 branches that were earmarked for closure in January.

The latest announcement raised concerns that many more communities will be left without a branch. Unions described the decision as a hammer blow to the disabled and elderly.

An RBS spokesman said: “We have reviewed our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and have made the difficult decision to close 54 Royal Bank of Scotland branches. Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches and local post offices for their everyday banking needs.”