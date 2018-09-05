Ryanair pilots vote to accept agreement after summer strikes

Ryanair pilots have unanimously voted to accept an agreement negotiated with the airline. The decision comes after pilots staged a number of strikes over the summer months following a dispute with the budget carrier. The pilots based in Ireland, who are members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa), accepted the Collective Agreement which covers base transfers, command upgrades and related seniority principles. It follows mediated talks between elected pilots’ representatives and Ryanair management.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ialpa spokesman Captain Joe May said that, while the union’s members fully respect Ryanair’s operational model, it no longer accept the company’s “highly problematic employment model”. He added: “After decades of declining terms and conditions, pilots in Ryanair have now firmly found a unified voice. “When pilots are treated fairly and transparently by an airline, they will be motivated to contribute to their airline’s success, stay at the company and make their career with that airline.” He went on to thank former workplace relations director Kieran Mulvey, who brokered the deal. He added: “We would also like to thank Ryanair for their participation in the mediation process, Forsa officials and ICTU officials, in particular Patricia King and Liam Berney, for leading the talks on behalf of Ryanair pilots.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.