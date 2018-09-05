SNP Westminster leader refuses to condemn Alex Salmond

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has refused to condemn Alex Salmond’s crowdfunding appeal to pay for legal costs over allegations of groping.

SNP MPs including Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil donated to the crowdfunder, which raised more than double its target of £50,000 in a matter of hours.

Former Scottish first minister Mr Salmond is challenging the way sexual misconduct allegations against him have been handled by the Scottish Government.

Two complaints, fiercely denied by Mr Salmond, were raised in January against him and he was informed of an investigation in March.

The Scottish Government has pledged to “vigorously defend” its position in court, saying there are “a number of inaccuracies in Mr Salmond’s public statements”.

When asked if opening a crowdfunder was, as women’s rights charities have said, intimidating to his accusers, Mr Blackford praised the legacy of the former Gordon MP.

He added: “I think people should think very carefully if they are going to support such a thing, but I am not going to go beyond that.”