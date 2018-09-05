South Korean envoys meet Kim Jong Un to bolster nuclear diplomacy

A South Korean delegation has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to arrange this month’s inter-Korean summit and to help rescue faltering nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang. The office of South Korean president Moon Jae-in said the envoys, led by his national security adviser, delivered a personal letter from him to Mr Kim and “exchanged opinions” on unspecified issues. It is not clear whether the Korean officials fixed a date for a third summit this year between Mr Moon and Mr Kim or made any progress in breaking an impasse between the North and the US over dismantling the North’s nuclear weapons programme.

The South Korean delegation boards an aircraft for Pyongyang Credit: AP

The envoys will fly back to the South after attending a dinner reception hosted by the North. Earlier, they met Kim Yong Chol, a former spy chief who has been negotiating with the United States on nuclear issues, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North’s agency that handles inter-Korean affairs, at Pyongyang’s Koryo hotel. Mr Moon’s office is planning to hold a briefing on the visit on Thursday. The South Korean leader, who discussed his plans with US president Donald Trump by telephone on Tuesday, said before the trip that his envoys are tasked with a crucial role at a “very important time” that could determine the prospects for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

People hang ribbons symbolising their hope for Korean reunification on the border between the two countries Credit: AP