Specials singer appeals for public's help to catch grandson's killer

Video report by ITV News reporter Martha Fairlie

The Specials singer Neville Staple has urged the public to help find those responsible for the fatal stabbing of his grandson. Mr Staple, who was a vocalist with the ska band for decades, said he was "numb" following the death of clothing entrepreneur 21-year-old Fidel Glasgow, as it emerged bystanders had "tried to step in" and stop the attack. In a press conference on Wednesday, flanked by his wife Christine Sugary Staple and Fidel's cousin, Kofi Staples, he asked people to speak to police. Mr Staple said: "There's a lot of people who tried to help and step in, so those are the kind of people we need to come forward and say what they saw, and what they did to help. "If they could come forward, that would be brilliant. "They shouldn’t be frightened."

Fidel Glasgow died in hospital Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

He added: "That's what we need really, for them to come forward whoever was there and they don’t have to worry about getting into trouble." Mr Glasgow, described by his cousin as "happy, always smiling", died in hospital less than 12 hours after being stabbed in Coventry during an altercation near the Club M nightspot in the early hours of Saturday. His attacker or attackers remain at large, with West Midlands Police adding there was no suggestion Mr Glasgow was deliberately targeted. Giving further details of what happened at about 5.20am on that morning, Detective Superintendent Matt Markham, of West Midlands Police, said a large group of people had left the club when trouble broke out. He said: "Some kind of disturbance then took place involving a number of people. "What I can say is there were probably over 100 people present at that time, only a small number of whom were actually involved in the disorder and attack that resulted in the tragic death of Fidel. "My appeal today is for all those people who were not involved to come forward, because they have nothing to fear because we have CCTV evidence that shows the part they played – that they were not involved. "Indeed there were a number of people who intervened and stood between Fidel and the attackers trying to calm things down and trying to prevent the disorder from taking place, so their actions should be commended."

Christine Sugary Staple has previously spoken out against knife crime with her husband Credit: Aaron Chown/PA