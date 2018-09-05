Stephen Fry’s prostate cancer diagnosis 'caused spike in demand at NHS'

Stephen Fry revealed his diagnosis in February. Credit: PA

Stephen Fry’s prostate cancer diagnosis has led to a surge in NHS referrals and contributed to missed waiting time targets, it has been claimed. Matthew Swindells, national director for operations and information at NHS England, said there had been an "extraordinary spike in demand" in recent months. This was "largely driven" by the announcement the TV presenter and comedian had undergone surgery to have his prostate removed early this year, Mr Swindells told the Health and Care Innovation Expo in Manchester. Fry, 61, urged "men of a certain age" to get themselves tested after revealing his diagnosis in February.

Figures from April to June, published in August, show 80.8% of patients with suspected cancer started treatment within 62 days of being urgently referred by a GP. This is below the target of 85% for the 18th consecutive quarter, and the worst quarterly performance against this target since records began. Mr Swindells said the drop in performance against cancer targets was a "complex story". “When we look at the data, there’s been an extraordinary spike in demand,” he said. "I’m told largely driven by Stephen Fry getting prostate cancer and the media coverage of that."

