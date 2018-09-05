'There's no place like home' for the stolen ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Video report by ITV News presenter Julie Etchingham

There's no place like home for the ruby slippers once used in The Wizard of Oz after they were recovered in an FBI sting operation in Minneapolis. The famous footwear - insured for one million dollars - was stolen from its display case in 2005 when on loan to the Judy Garland Museum in the late actress’ hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. After an insurer was approached by a man in 2017 offering help, Grand Rapids police and the FBI managed to find the shoes.

Despite having "multiple suspects", the FBI have said no-one has yet been arrested or charged in the case. As they unveiled the recovered slippers at a news conference on Tuesday, they asked anyone with information about the theft to contact them. Christopher Myers, the US attorney for North Dakota in charge of handling any prosecution, said: “We’re not done. We have a lot of work to do,” The North Dakota link to the case was not evident and authorities declined to explain it. Law enforcement offered a 250,000 dollar reward early in the case, and a fan in Arizona offered another one million dollars in 2015.

The iconic slippers had been on loan from Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw to the Garland museum which says it holds the world’s largest collection of Garland and Wizard Of Oz memorabilia. However, they were not the only slippers worn on set as three other pairs are held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian and with a private collector. The stolen slippers’ authenticity was verified by comparing them with the pair at the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History in Washington. Rhys Thomas, author of The Ruby Slippers Of Oz, called the slippers “the Holy Grail of Hollywood memorabilia”. He added: “They are maybe the most iconic cinematic prop or costume in movie history, and in fact, in cultural history, “They are a cultural icon.”

Judy Garland wearing the iconic slippers in The Wizard of Oz which are now estimated to be worth between two and seven million dollars. Credit: Tophams/PA