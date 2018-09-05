Storm Gordon makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border

Thousands of people were without power as Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.

The National Hurricane Centre said Gordon struck about 10pm local time and the storm is forecast to quickly weaken as it moves inland across Mississippi, Louisiana and into Arkansas through Thursday. It did not reach hurricane status.

Gordon strengthened as it neared the central Gulf Coast, clocking top sustained winds of 70 mph.

The National Hurricane Centre said Gordon’s tight core was about 30 miles south-east of Biloxi, Mississippi, or about 35 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, where heavy rains and winds picked up shortly before nightfall.

More than 27,000 customers are without power Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Gordon began pushing ashore.

Those outages are mostly in coastal Alabama and include the western tip of the Florida Panhandle around Pensacola, with a few hundred in southeastern Mississippi.

The number of outages has been rising rapidly as Tropical Storm Gordon’s wind and rain began to take a toll on the Gulf Coast’s power grid.

Pensacola International Airport has reported more than 4in of rain, the heaviest total reported so far along the Gulf Coast.

Skies quickly turned dark grey as storms overshadowed Mobile, a port city.