Suicide strategy delayed by Stormont impasse

Measures addressing Northern Ireland’s high suicide rate have been delayed by the impasse at Stormont, a health chief said. The Protect Life 2 draft strategy is designed to stop people from taking their own lives, but there is no health minister to sign it off. When she was health minister in 2016, Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill launched a consultation on the proposed action which has not yet been implemented.

That included tackling repeated self-harm which is a major risk factor for suicide; focusing on those who have been bereaved by suicide; and improving the initial response to the care and recovery of people experiencing suicidal behaviour. North Down MP Lady Sylvia Hermon said: “I am really alarmed to know that there is a strategy to deal with suicide in Northern Ireland but that it has not gone ahead because we do not have a minister.” A recent court decision means civil servants are limited in the action they can take in the absence of a minister.

