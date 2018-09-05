Teenager among five arrested on suspicion of being members of banned far-right terror group National Action

A 17-year-old boy is among five people arrested on suspicion of being members of a banned far-right terrorist group.

The youth, from Nottingham, was arrested by counter-terrorism officers after a series of raids across the country, West Midlands Police said.

Two men, aged 22 and 28, both from Birmingham, a 23-year-old man and a woman, 22, both from Halifax, West Yorkshire, were all arrested on Wednesday.

The five have been detained on suspicion of being members of a proscribed organisation, National Action, which was banned in December 2016.

They are all being held at a police station in the West Midlands, after an operation carried out by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit in conjunction with CTP North East and East Midlands CTIU.

A number of addresses are also being searched in connection with the arrests.

A police spokesman said: “The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led.”