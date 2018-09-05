Tory grandee urges law change on bereavement benefits after Supreme Court ruling

Ministers have faced calls to “show compassion” and change the law on bereavement benefits after a Supreme Court victory for an unmarried mother.

Siobhan McLaughlin, 46, was refused the benefit after her partner of 23 years John Adams died from cancer in January 2014 because the couple, who had four children, were not married or in a civil partnership.

But, by a majority of four justices to one, the Supreme Court ruled last week that the current law on the allowance is “incompatible” with Human Rights legislation.

Tory grandee Sir Mike Penning, speaking in the Commons, urged ministers to step in and change the law.

The former work and pensions minister said: “I say to the minister that I am no fan of the European courts and I am extremely pro-marriage, but we have to live in the modern world that we live in now.

“When he’s looking at how the Government responds to this court ruling can we look at something called fairness and natural justice?

“Many, many people would have been able to go to work because their partner stayed at home with the children and then they’ve lost their loved one, but they’re not married.

“We need to show compassion at the same time as understanding the benefit system.”