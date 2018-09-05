Universities have critical role to play in shaping Brexit debate – minister

Universities need to step up and get involved in the Brexit debate as they have a critical role to play in the UK’s future, a Government minister has said. Universities minister Sam Gyimah said there are “plenty of big questions” to solve as the 40-year relationship with the European Union is unstitched. He said universities said experts are needed more than ever as the country works towards withdrawal. Mr Gyimah explained: “This is not a time for our universities to shrink back and sulk. “This is a time for our universities to rise up, lead and engage in debates.”

Universities Minister Sam Gyimah Credit: Conservative Party

He added: “Whether you supported Leave or Remain, now is the time to make your voice heard in the debates about the kind of country we wish to be in the future, and the role that our universities can play in this.” The MP for East Surrey told journalists: “So our challenge is not just how do we replicate what we had with the EU, our challenge is how we can go beyond that and succeed. And I think on that debate universities have not risen to that challenge. “They have got to rise up to that challenge because they have a big and critical role to play.” On Wednesday Mr Gyimah told the Universities UK annual conference that he welcomed the “fresh thinking” behind the organisation’s call for a new visa for international students which allows them to work in the UK for up to two years after they graduate.

