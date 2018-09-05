'Light-hearted' gin adverts banned by watchdog

Online ads which carried "light-hearted" comments about gin have been banned by a watchdog for encouraging excessive drinking and making misleading nutrition claims.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has upheld complaints about 10 Facebook posts from The Scottish Gin Society seen in December 2017 and January this year.

One social media ad featured an image of a glass of gin and tonic and read: "This gin and tonic has 91 calories. A banana has 105 calories. My doctor told me to make the healthy choice. I love my doctor."

The caption stated: "Kick off your New Year diet with some good advice."

Another example was captioned: "The medicinal qualities of gin are never-ending it seems… All the more reason to make sure you’re stocked up!".

It included text and an image from an editorial post about period pain.

A further post displayed a picture of a glass of gin and tonic accompanied by the text: "I only drink gin on two occasions: When I’m thirsty and when I’m not thirsty".

One ad, dated January 1, featured an image of the drink accompanied by the text: "Shut up liver, you’re fine! Gin?"