Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – September 5

What the papers say – September 5

Labour’s bid to put a lid on the anti-Semitism row, a revolutionary cancer treatment for children being offered by the NHS and healthy eating make headlines on Wednesday.

The Labour Party’s governing body adopted an internationally-recognised definition of anti-Semitism in full on Tuesday, although its decision to include extra wording has caused controversy.

The Times says Mr Corbyn was left humiliated after he made a proposal for a longer caveat that was rejected by allies.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The events mean the row over anti-Semitism in the party rumbles on, The Independent reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile the Daily Express says Labour has been accused of failing to directly tell police about anti-Semitism cases that are being probed internally.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro leads with plans to give a life-saving cancer treatment to children on the NHS.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror also runs with the “game-changing” leukaemia therapy.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Nearly four million children in the UK live in households that are too impoverished to buy enough healthy food to meet official nutrition guidelines, according to a new study that leads The Guardian.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile all restaurants, cafes and fast-food outlets will have to print calorie counts on menus under obesity-fighting plans, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, the i leads with plans for a shake-up of how Britain’s railways are run.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is set to stay in post until 2020 after the Prime Minister backed a plan for stability after Brexit, the Financial Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A new report co-authored by the Archbishop of Canterbury calls for higher taxes for wealthy families and multinational companies, the Daily Mail reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun leads with Dame Barbara Windsor after the 81-year-old reportedly suffered a health scare.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.