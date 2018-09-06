Borders Railway development considered as it marks third anniversary

Transport bosses are looking at ways to develop the potential of the Borders Railway as the line marks three years since it opened to passengers.

The 30-mile route between Edinburgh and Tweedbank was the longest new line built in the UK for over a century when it was opened by the Queen in September 2015.

ScotRail said more than four million journeys have been made on the line with year-on-year increases in passengers, with a further 5.8% growth over the last year.

Campaigners would like to see the line extended and Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said he will continue to look at ways to develop the potential of the route.