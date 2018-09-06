Burberry to stop using real fur and end destruction of 'unsaleable products'

Luxury fashion house Burberry will no longer use real fur, it has announced.

The company also said it will stop destroying “unsaleable products” with immediate effect.

The British brand said there will be no real fur in its collection presented later this month, adding that it will phase out existing fur products.

Burberry’s showcase at London Fashion Show on September 17 will be the debut collection for the brand’s new chief creative officer, former Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci.

The use of real fur by Burberry has been restricted for many years to rabbit, fox, mink and Asiatic racoon.

These and angora will be banned from future Burberry collections.

Burberry said: “We already re-use, repair, donate or recycle unsaleable products and we will continue to expand these efforts.

“At Burberry, we are passionate about driving positive change. Our responsibility goals cover the entire footprint of our operations and extend to the communities around us.”

Chief executive Marco Gobbetti said: “Modern luxury means being socially and environmentally responsible. This belief is core to us at Burberry and key to our long-term success.

“We are committed to applying the same creativity to all parts of Burberry as we do to our products.”