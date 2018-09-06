Donald Trump criticises Nike’s Just Do It Colin Kaepernick ad

Donald Trump has hit out at Nike over its Just Do It ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick. The US president, a frequent critic of protesting NFL players, also said he now finds the sport “hard to watch”. Kaepernick, a former quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers, was the first athlete to kneel during The Star-Spangled Banner to protest against police brutality against blacks. “Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts,” Mr Trump tweeted after the sportswear giant chose to feature Kaepernick in a new campaign. “I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!”

The new ad is scheduled to air during the NFL season opener on Thursday night as well as during the US Open tennis tournament and other major sporting events. It highlights superstar athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others, and touches on the controversy of NFL players protesting racial inequality, police brutality and other issues by demonstrating during the national anthem. The endorsement deal between Nike and Kaepernick prompted a flood of debate in the US after it was first revealed on Tuesday.

It became a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company’s clothes and trainers — even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear. “I stand for anybody that believes in change. I stand for anybody that believes in a positive attitude,” LeBron James said in support. “I stand with Nike, every day, all day.” In the two-minute advert Kaepernick narrates before appearing halfway through. As a camera pans to reveal his face, a reflection of a United States flag is visible on the facade of a building behind him. Kaepernick says: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” At the start of the ad, Kaepernick says: “If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good. Stay that way, because what nonbelievers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult, it’s a compliment.”

