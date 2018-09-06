How the energy price cap could leave some customers worse off

The Government is eager to claim credit for today’s energy price cap proposal that Ofgem says will save customers on average £75 a year.

The Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry says today’s proposals "are a step forward as this Government delivers an energy market that puts consumers at its heart," but in actual fact the new cap could prove an own goal for customers.

It is certainly true that millions should now save significantly however there are fears it will backfire by making it less likely people will switch.