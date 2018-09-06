India’s supreme court legalises gay sex in landmark ruling

India’s supreme court has struck down a law from the colonial era that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The court accepted a petition filed by five people who claimed they are living in fear of being harassed and prosecuted by police. This is the moment homosexual acts were decriminalised:

One activist Shashi Bhushan said: "We feel as equal citizens now. "What happens in our bedroom is left to us." Petitioners who challenged the law - known as Section 377 - argued that it was unconstitutional and they had support from one Bollywood producer and director. Karan Johar tweeted: "Historical judgement!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing section 377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!"

What is section 377?

The British Raj introduced Section 377 as part of India's criminal code. It states: "Whoever voluntarily has carnal inter­course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with 1[imprisonment for life], or with impris­onment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

The fight against section 377 - a timeline

1861: British India introduces section 377, based on 16th century law called the Buggery Act. 1994: India's first AIDS activist movement, AIDS Bhedbhav Virodhi Andolan, seeks to decriminalise homosexuality. 2001: An NGO, Naz Foundation, files a second petition at the Delhi High Court in the hopes of legalising gay sex. 2003: The Delhi High Court refuses to consider the petition. 2009: Homosexuality is decriminalised as the Delhi High Court overturns the colonial law. 2012: On March 27, the Supreme Court reverses the verdict. 2013: Section 377 is reinstated and gay sex is criminalised making it punishable with up to life imprisonment. 2015: A member of the Indian National Congress party, Shashi Tharoor, introduces a bill to decriminalise homosexuality and it is voted down twice. 2018: Gay sex is decriminalised.

Reaction from India

