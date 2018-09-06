- ITV Report
India’s supreme court legalises gay sex in landmark ruling
India’s supreme court has struck down a law from the colonial era that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The court accepted a petition filed by five people who claimed they are living in fear of being harassed and prosecuted by police.
This is the moment homosexual acts were decriminalised:
One activist Shashi Bhushan said: "We feel as equal citizens now.
"What happens in our bedroom is left to us."
Petitioners who challenged the law - known as Section 377 - argued that it was unconstitutional and they had support from one Bollywood producer and director.
Karan Johar tweeted: "Historical judgement!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing section 377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!"
- What is section 377?
The British Raj introduced Section 377 as part of India's criminal code.
It states: "Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with 1[imprisonment for life], or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”
- The fight against section 377 - a timeline
1861: British India introduces section 377, based on 16th century law called the Buggery Act.
1994: India's first AIDS activist movement, AIDS Bhedbhav Virodhi Andolan, seeks to decriminalise homosexuality.
2001: An NGO, Naz Foundation, files a second petition at the Delhi High Court in the hopes of legalising gay sex.
2003: The Delhi High Court refuses to consider the petition.
2009: Homosexuality is decriminalised as the Delhi High Court overturns the colonial law.
2012: On March 27, the Supreme Court reverses the verdict.
2013: Section 377 is reinstated and gay sex is criminalised making it punishable with up to life imprisonment.
2015: A member of the Indian National Congress party, Shashi Tharoor, introduces a bill to decriminalise homosexuality and it is voted down twice.
2018: Gay sex is decriminalised.
- Reaction from India