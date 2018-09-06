Minister considers law to ensure new build homes have high-speed internet

Legislation could be introduced to ensure new housing developments have high-speed internet access, the Culture Secretary has suggested.

Jeremy Wright said he wanted to look at measures the Government could adopt so new houses are not built without “decent quality” broadband connections.

He told MPs he would consider “legislative measures if necessary”.

Mr Wright made the comments in response to concerns raised by Labour’s Caroline Flint, who said almost a third of her Don Valley constituency suffers from “very slow access or no access at all”.