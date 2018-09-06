Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop pays out over misleading health claims on jade vagina egg

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop has agreed to pay $145,000 (£112,000) in civil penalties over products including egg-shaped stones intended to be placed into the vagina to improve health.

Prosecutors in eight California counties announced the settlement after an investigation found some of Goop’s health claims were unfounded.

The settlement involves adverts saying Goop’s Jade Egg and Rose Quartz Egg could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and improve bladder control.