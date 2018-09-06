Parents due to go on trial over funding terrorism allegations

A couple are due to go on trial on Thursday accused of sending money to their Muslim convert son after he joined Islamic State.

Organic farmer John Letts, 58, and Sally Lane, 56, allegedly sent or attempted to send Jack Letts, now 23, a total of £1,723 between September 2015 and January 2016.

It is alleged that they had reasonable cause to suspect the money would or might be used for terrorist purposes.

The parents, from Chilswell Road, Oxford, have denied three charges of funding terrorism.

Their trial is being heard at the Old Bailey before Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC and is expected to go on for up to three weeks.