Problem debt costing economy £900m a year, says spending watchdog

The Government has an insufficient understanding of the scale of people’s debt problems and their impact on the public purse, according to a spending watchdog. The National Audit Office (NAO) estimates that the increased use of public health and housing services by people with problem debt costs taxpayers an additional £248 million a year, and around £900 million a year to the economy as a whole. There are weaknesses in the strategy for dealing with problem debt and gaps in government data mean it is not possible to calculate some other impacts, including on employment and benefits, the NAO said.

Amyas Morse, head of the NAO, said: “Problem debt has significant consequences both for individuals and the taxpayer. While Government has made progress in seeking to address this issue, its attempts so far have been insufficient. “The Treasury needs a better understanding of the scale of people’s debt problems and how it is impacting their lives and the taxpayer so it can effectively resolve the problem.” Problem debt, defined as the inability to pay debts or household bills, affects around 8.3 million people in the UK and can increase people’s likelihood of being in state-subsidised housing, a report from the NAO said.

Caused by many factors, including life events, access to affordable credit and debt collection practices, problem debt can also cause anxiety and depression. Being over-indebted can also stem from a lack of understanding of money matters. An estimated four in 10 people in the UK cannot manage their money well day to day, the NAO’s Tackling Problem Debt report said. The NAO estimates people across the UK owe at least £18 billion to utility providers, landlords, housing associations and government, such as through council tax arrears or benefit overpayments. There is also a shortfall in the availability of advice, the report said, adding that previous research had found around 600,000 over-indebted people need advice but cannot access it. The Treasury has overall policy responsibility for problem debt and works closely with others in trying to tackle the issue – but it needs to fix some “weak links” which are hindering its ability to respond effectively – the report said. There is no formal way of bringing problem debt issues together, which could help to give a stronger understanding of priorities and accountability, according to the NAO. While the Treasury is taking a “thoughtful and well-intentioned approach” to excessive indebtedness, it should work with others to improve the quality and availability of information on the scale, nature and impact of problem debt, the report said.

