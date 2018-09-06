Rescuers search for survivors after deadly earthquake and mudslides hits Japan

Police search for missing people around a house destroyed by a landslide. Credit: AP

Rescuers are searching for survivors and trying to restore power after a powerful earthquake hit the Japanese island of Hokkaido. At least seven people are known to have died after the magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck at 3.08am. The quake disabled power systems, leaving nearly three million households on the island without electricity and left in the dark. The island’s only nuclear power plant, which was offline, switched to a back-up generator to keep its spent fuel cool, and nuclear regulators said there was no sign of abnormal radiation.

Police search for missing people at the site of a landslide after an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido. Credit: AP

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the quake’s epicentre was 24 miles deep but it still wreaked havoc across much of the relatively sparsely inhabited island. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that seven people had been confirmed dead. Rescuers were using shovels to sift through the tons of soil, rocks and timber in hopes of finding survivors in the town of Atsuma, where steep mountainsides collapsed, crushing homes and farm buildings. Disaster officials in Hokkaido said about 30 people were unaccounted for.

Houses were destroyed by a landslide after an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan. Credit: AP

Airports and many roads on the island were closed and trains were halted due to power outages. Japan is used to dealing with disasters but the last few months have brought a string of calamities. The quake came shortly after a typhoon that triggered heavy flooding in western Japan, leaving the main airport near Osaka and Kobe closed after a tanker rammed a bridge connecting the facility to the mainland. The summer also brought devastating floods from torrential rains in Hiroshima and deadly hot temperatures across the country. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that up to 25,000 troops and other personnel would be dispatched to Hokkaido to help with rescue operations.

People line up outside a supermarket to buy supplies after an earthquake, in Biei town, Hokkaido. Credit: AP