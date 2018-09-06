Salisbury nerve agent attack: How might Britain respond?

While some measures that could form part of the response are likely to be played out on the world stage, others will take place under the radar.

Theresa May said Britain will deploy the “full range of tools” from across the National Security apparatus to counter the threat posed by the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service.

Cyber

Speculation about the possibility of a retaliatory cyber strike emerged in the wake of the Salisbury poisoning in March, and again after police identified two Russian nationals as suspects.

The Times reported that such operations will aim to disrupt the GRU by scrambling communications and obstructing access to finance.

Britain’s capacity in the area of “offensive cyber” was summarised in December by the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee, which has access to high-level security figures and highly classified material.

Offensive cyber covers a range of measures including possible retaliation and capabilities to attack wider systems or infrastructure, according to the committee’s annual report.

Counter-espionage

Britain’s security chiefs were flagging up the threat from Russia prior to the Salisbury attack.

In a speech in October last year, MI5 director general Andrew Parker referenced the agency’s work “against espionage and other clandestine activity by Russia and other foreign states who seek to do Britain harm”.

Methods adopted could include alerting someone to a foreign intelligence service’s interest in recruiting them or providing advice to companies with sought-after information.

Security agencies could also seek the expulsion of foreign intelligence officers if their activity is deemed to be especially intrusive or threatens real damage to UK interests.