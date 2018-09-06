Second World War letters and photographs preserved in digital archive

Thousands of “lost voices” which share experiences of those who lived through aerial bombing campaigns in the Second World War have been preserved in a digital archive. More than 1,000 interviews have been conducted with people directly affected by the bombing, many of whom served in Bomber Command and who have since died. The archive, which showcases letters, photographs, diaries and logbooks, was launched on Thursday at the University of Lincoln.

Photos have been preserved in a digital archive Credit: IBCC Digital Archive/PA

There are currently about 3,500 personal documents, including 2,000 photos, in the archive and some have never been seen before outside the families who own them. The project, which has been funded with a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, is being developed at the university in partnership with the Lincolnshire Bomber Command Memorial Trust as part of the wider International Bomber Command Centre. It was created by experts at the University of Lincoln who also devised the exhibition at the city’s International Bomber Command Centre.

The project has been funded with a Heritage Lottery Fund grant Credit: IBCC Digital Archive/PA