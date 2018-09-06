Supreme Court nominee’s lips sealed on White House subpoenas and pardons

US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has rejected repeated requests at a Senate confirmation hearing to reveal his views about a president pardoning himself or being forced to testify in a criminal case. For a second day, the judge nominated by Donald Trump insisted he fully embraced the importance of judicial independence. But he refused to provide direct answers to Democrats who wanted him to say whether there are limits on a president’s power to issue pardons, including to himself or in exchange for a bribe. He also would not say whether he believes the president can be subpoenaed to testify. “I’m not going to answer hypothetical questions of that sort,” Mr Kavanaugh said in response to a question from Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont about pardons.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faced tough questions on the second day of his confirmation hearing Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Still, he began his long day in the witness chair by declaring that “no one is above the law”. The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing has strong political overtones ahead of the November congressional elections, but as a practical matter Democrats lack the votes to block Mr Kavanaugh’s confirmation. They are concerned that Mr Kavanaugh will push the court to the right on abortion, guns and other issues, and that he will side with President Trump in cases stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign. The 53-year-old appellate judge answered cautiously when asked about most of those matters, refusing an invitation from Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut to pledge to step aside from any Supreme Court cases dealing with Mr Trump and Mr Mueller’s investigation. Mr Kavanaugh’s most uncomfortable moment may have come near the end of nearly 12 hours in the witness chair, when Democratic Senator Kamala Harris asked whether he had discussed the investigation with anyone at a law firm founded by Marc Kasowitz, a one-time lawyer for Mr Trump. Mr Kavanaugh said he could not recall any conversations, but asked for a list of lawyers at the firm. Ms Harris said she thought Mr Kavanaugh had a name in mind but did not want to reveal it. She promised to follow up, amid Republican complaints that she was being unfair. Protesters continued their efforts to interrupt the hearings, but senators basically ignored their shouts as they were removed by police.

A protester was removed from the hearing in Washington Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP