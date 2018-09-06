Trapeze artist and DJ in their 80s among Guinness World Record holders

Life begins at 80 for two of this year’s Guinness World Record holders, who have excelled at acrobatics and DJing. The octogenarians join a host of achievers in the latest catalogue of extreme feats, including the owner of the world’s fastest jet-propelled go-kart, a jumping dog named Feather and the quickest sausage making. Betty Goedhart, 85, soared to the top of the list to become the oldest performing female flying trapeze artist. Ms Goedhart, from California, proved it is never too late, having taken up classes aged 78.

Ms Goedhart took up trapeze classes at the age of 78 Credit: Guinness World Records

Chef-turned-DJ Sumiko Iwamura, 83, enlightened folks after being named the oldest professional club DJ. The restaurant owner from Tokyo, who spins the decks for crowds after finishing her shift as a chef, said: "Try something and don’t give up… there are opportunities lying around every corner."

Sumiko Iwamura is the world’s oldest DJ. Credit: Shinsuke Kamioka/Guinness World Records

Ms Iwamura, who could be forgiven for feeling too tired to take on her slot as DJ Sumirock after working all day, said: “Doing something totally different is energising.” Canine companions also made their presence felt, skipping and jumping their way into the record books.

Feather holds the record for the highest jump by a dog. Credit: Guinness World Records

Feather and Geronimo surprised owner Samantha Valle, 31, from Maryland in the US, by showing off their unusual skills after she rescued them. The athletic animals have since achieved records for the highest jump by a dog, at 191.7cm, and the most Double Dutch-style skips by a dog in a minute – 128 – respectively.

Jessica the skipping dog won the most skips by a dog and person in a minute. Credit: Guinness World Records

Speedy butcher Barry John Crowe, 28, from Co Cavan in the Republic of Ireland, made 78 sausages in a minute, while artist Elizabeth Bond, known as Betsy and aged 31 from Wiltshire, created the largest knitting needles at 4.4 metres long.

Speedy butcher Barry John Crowe made 78 sausages in a minute. Credit: Guinness World Records

Tom Bagnall from Staffordshire created a jet-propelled go-kart which, reaching speeds of 112.29mph, is the world’s fastest. It took the 26-year-old a year to make the vehicle as he indulged his love of engineering in his workshop.

Tom Bagnall has the fastest jet powered go kart. Credit: Guinness World Records