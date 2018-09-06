Trump poised to slap tariffs of up to 25% on more Chinese imports

The Trump administration may be about to slap tariffs of up to 25% on an additional 200 billion dollars (£155 billion) of Chinese goods.

The move would escalate a confrontation between the world’s two biggest economies and likely affect US companies which import everything from handbags to bicycle tyres.

The US government could decide to begin taxing the imports – equal to nearly 40% of all the goods China sold the United States last year – following a public consultation period which ends on Thursday.

China said it is ready to impose retaliatory tariffs on 60 billion dollars’ worth (£46 billion) of US goods if that happens.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said in Beijing: “China will have to take necessary counter-measures if the US side ignores the opposition of the overwhelming majority of its enterprises and adopts new tariff measures.”

The US has already imposed tariffs on 50 billion dollars (£38 billion) in Chinese products. Beijing has struck back with tariffs of the same value in American goods. These US goods include soybeans and beef – a direct potshot at supporters of President Donald Trump in the US farm belt.