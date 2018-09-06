Two dead as earthquake in northern Japan causes landslides and blackouts

A powerful earthquake has rocked Japan’s northern-most main island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides that crushed homes and knocking out power. The magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck southern Hokkaido at 3.08am local time at the depth of 24 miles, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said. The epicentre was east of the city of Tomakomai but the shaking buckled roads and damaged homes in Hokkaido’s prefectural capital of Sapporo, with a population of 1.9 million. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that two people had been confirmed dead. He did not give details. The Japanese national broadcaster NHK, citing its own tally, reported that 125 people were injured and nearly 40 are feared missing. Hokkaido’s local disaster agency put the number of injured at 48.

Police search for missing people at the site of a landslide after an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido Credit: Kyodo News via AP

Several people were reported missing in the nearby town of Atsuma, where a massive landslide engulfed homes in an avalanche of soil, rocks and timber. Reconstruction Minister Jiro Akama told reporters that five people were believed to be buried in the town’s Yoshino district. Some of the 40 people stranded there were airlifted to safer grounds, NHK said. Aerial views showed dozens of landslides in the surrounding area, with practically every mountainside a raw slash of brown amid deep green forest.

Houses are destroyed by a landslide after an earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido, northern Japan Credit: Kyodo News via AP

Airports and many roads on the island were closed following the early morning quake. NHK showed workers rushing to clean up shattered glass and reinstall ceiling panels that had tumbled down in the region’s biggest airport at Chitose. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that 25,000 troops and other personnel would be dispatched to the area to help with rescue operations. In Sapporo, a mudslide on a road left several cars half buried. Power was knocked out for Hokkaido’s 2.9 million households.

People line up outside a supermarket to buy supplies after an earthquake, in Biei town, Hokkaido Credit: Mika Takeda via AP