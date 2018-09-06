US politician Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen for £74m over 'paedophile detector' prank

A US politician is suing Sacha Baron Cohen for £74 million alleging he was tricked into appearing on the comedian’s latest TV show. In an episode of Who Is America?, Cohen's character Colonel Erran Morad waved a "pedophile detector" at the former Alabama candidate Roy Moore. However, Moore appeared on the programme under the pretence of accepting an award for his support for Israel.

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for his extreme characters such as Ali G, Borat and Bruno. Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA

The British comedian is known for pushing the boundaries with his extreme characters such as Ali G, Borat and Bruno. The 71-year-old US politician did not see the funny side as he quickly stopped the interview When the device beeped, he said: “I’ve been married for 33 years. Never had an accusation of such things. Certainly, I’m not a paedophile, OK?” Moore signed a release before appearing on the show, but alleges it is void because it was signed under false pretences.

Sacha Baron Cohen attended the GQ Men of The Year Awards this week. Credit: PA