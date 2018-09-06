Westie undergoes emergency surgery after brutal dog attack

Vet Paul Cossey with 18-month-old West Highland terrier Buddy. Credit: PA

A West Highland white terrier has undergone emergency surgery after being "brutally attacked" by three Rottweilers while out for a walk at a beauty spot. Buddy, who is 18-months-old was under anaesthetic for an hour-and-a-half during the treatment provided by vet charity PDSA following the attack in Dorset on June 6. He suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, a deep gash on his abdomen and puncture wounds all over the body. Buddy’s owner, from Bournemouth, who did not wish to give her name, needed hospital treatment for bite wounds to her hand and shoulder and a cracked rib.

Buddy underwent emergency surgery after being attacked. Credit: PA

Her elderly mother was also injured as they tried to protect Buddy from the other dogs. The owner said: "We were enjoying our walk and were about 10 minutes from home when we noticed a couple with three dogs in the distance. "I saw the largest of these dogs stop and stare at us, going very still. "I said to my mum 'I don’t like the look of this dog' and within seconds it was charging at us... I picked Buddy up as the dog started jumping up. "One of the owners came over but his other two dogs saw him running, raced ahead of him and knocked us both to the ground." The woman was bitten on her hands and shoulders as she tried to pull Buddy away from the attacking dogs, who were taken away by their owner when the incident stopped.

West Highland white terrier Buddy. Credit: PA