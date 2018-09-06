- ITV Report
Woman dies in suspected arson attack on townhouse
A woman has died in a suspected arson attack on a south-east London townhouse.
The victim, believed to be in her late 40s, was found dead inside the address in Centurian Square, Woolwich, Scotland Yard said.
The fire, to which officers were called at 1.23am on Thursday, is being treated as suspicious.
The Metropolitan Police’s homicide and major crime command have been made aware but are not currently investigating the incident.
A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were taken to hospital from the property but they are not believed to be seriously injured.
Nearly two dozen 999 calls were made after the blaze broke out.
Police attended along with the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Ambulance Service.
Eight engines carrying around 60 firefighters tackled the blaze, which has now been extinguished, LFB said.
Local CCTV footage will be reviewed and detailed forensic tests carried out.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.