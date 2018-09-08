Boris Johnson compares Theresa May's Brexit plan to wrapping a ‘suicide vest’ around Britain

Boris Johnson has viciously attacked the Prime Minister's Brexit plan, saying it has put the UK constitution in a "suicide vest" and handed the detonator to Brussels.

The former foreign secretary’s extraordinary comments provoked an immediate backlash as divides continue within the Conservatives over Brexit and the future leadership of the party.

Mr Johnson launched the attack amid further focus on his private life following the announcement that he has separated from his wife Marina Wheeler and the couple are divorcing.

Writing in the Mail On Sunday, he said: “At every stage in the talks so far, Brussels gets what Brussels wants.

“We have agreed to the EU’s timetable; we have agreed to hand over £39 billion, for nothing in return.

“Under the Chequers proposal we are set to agree to accept their rules – forever – with no say on the making of those rules.

“It is a humiliation. We look like a seven-stone weakling being comically bent out of shape by a 500lb gorilla.”