Hundreds of dolphins have been filmed racing through California’s Monterey Bay.

The "superpod" was filmed off the California coast’s Point Pinos in Pacific Grove by employees of the local Monterey Bay Aquarium.

According to the Aquarium, the group of dolphins has been racing up and down off Cannery Row as they work to corral up schools of baitfish.

The aquarium said it is fairly rare to see such a large group so close to shore.