Security forces deployed in Basra after government buildings torched

Iraqi security forces have been deployed on the streets of Basra, a day after protesters in the city stormed the Iranian consulate and torched government buildings. The violence has rocked the oil-exporting Shiite heartland and sparked alarm across a conflict-weary country. Masked troops in combat fatigues set up checkpoints and rode through the city centre in black pickup trucks with heavy weapons mounted in the back. Security forces in Humvees deployed at intersections. The deployment came after an alliance of powerful Shiite militias, many of them backed by Iran, vowed to respond to the violent protests that have gripped the city for the past week, raising the threat of further violence.

Protesters storm the Basra government building Credit: Nabil al-Jurani/AP

At least 15 people were killed and 249 injured in clashes between protesters and security forces this week, health officials say. Since June, Basra has been shaken by the most serious protests in the oil-rich southern region in years, with angry residents complaining of poor public services. In recent days, protests escalated, as crowds turned their rage on neighbouring Iran, blaming its outsized influence in Iraq’s political affairs for their misery and calling for radical change. Iran controls powerful Shiite militias in Basra, home to some of the largest oil fields in Iraq. Raad Abdelhamid, a Basra firefighter, said he feared for Iraq. “The militias are responsible for this corruption,” he said as he stood outside the still-smouldering provincial government building on Saturday, his second day of working to put out a fire there. “I fear Basra is headed for more blood,” he said, in tears.

Protesters burn an Iranian flag Credit: Nabil al-Jurani/AP

A banner on one side of the building read in Arabic: “No to the militias, your militias under our feet.” Despite the oil wealth, the city has long suffered from government neglect, soaring unemployment and a crumbling infrastructure. Over the past month, thousands of people were taken to hospital after drinking polluted water. Angry protesters have torched government buildings and offices belonging to the Iranian-backed militias in the weeklong protests demanding improved services and an end to corruption.

Protesters raise the Iraqi flag over the Basra government building Credit: Nabil al-Jurani/AP