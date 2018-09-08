Stop and search powers could be extended to tackle acid attacks

Police will be handed strengthened stop and search powers under a proposed crackdown on acid attacks and crimes involving drones or lasers.

The Home Office confirmed it will consult on widening the circumstances in which the tactics can be used.

Officers can currently stop and search individuals they suspect of being in possession of a corrosive substance and intent on causing injury.

The proposed extension will allow police to search anyone they suspect of carrying a corrosive in a public place.

Ministers say the move – first mooted as part of a blueprint to tackle serious violence earlier this year – will enable forces to take better preventative action.

In addition, experts at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory have been commissioned to develop a portable kit so that police can test suspected corrosive substances on the street.