Timelapse shows five years of bridge construction in three and a half minutes

Timelapse footage has been released showing the construction of a $4 billion (£3.1bn) bridge over the Hudson River.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton joined New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to officially open the second span of the new Mario M Cuomo Bridge - named after his father - on Friday.

However, Saturday's planned opening was delayed after a piece of the bridge it is replacing became destabilised and threatened to fall.

The first span of the bridge opened last year.

The bridge linking Westchester and Rockland counties 30 miles north of New York City replaces the old Tappan Zee Bridge, most of which has been demolished.

Sections of the old bridge, which opened in 1955, are being used to build new artificial reefs off Long Island.