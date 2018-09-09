Chuka Umunna claims Labour Party is 'institutionally racist'

Former frontbencher Chuka Umunna has claimed that the Labour Party is an "institutionally racist" organisation.

Mr Umunna said it was a “very painful” admission, but vowed to stay as a Labour member because he felt it was better to “try and argue and see change through in an organisation” rather than “leave the field”.

He told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “If you look at the definition of institutional racism as outlined by Sir William Macpherson in the Macpherson Report and the Macpherson Inquiry produced the institutional racism definition.

“The Labour Party, it’s beyond doubt for me that it has met it – it’s very painful for me to say that.”

The Streatham MP made the comments after being urged to apologise for saying Jeremy Corbyn should “call off the dogs” to stop centre-left MPs being driven out of the party.

Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery told the same programme that Mr Umunna’s call was “disrespectful” and “offensive”.

He said: “Calling anybody a dog is absolutely outrageous in the extreme, and Chuka Umunna of all people should know that.

“And I hope that when he comes onto your show this morning that he takes this opportunity of apologising to those people who he’s offended immensely.

“These are the people who keep Chuka Umunna and myself and other MPs in a job.”