Sajid Javid claims Salisbury attack order came from 'highest level' in Russian state

Home Secretary Sajid Javid claims the order to carry out the Salisbury nerve agent attack came from the “highest level” of the Russian state.

Mr Javid stopped short of naming Vladimir Putin as the man who authorised the Novichok poisoning by the military intelligence service GRU but said “we all know what’s at the top of the Russian government”.

Although the suspects had been identified as GRU agents Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov and arrest warrants had been issued, “the reality is we will probably never see them in the UK” because they were unlikely to leave Russia again, Mr Javid acknowledged.