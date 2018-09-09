Sir Mo Farah wins Great North Run for historic fifth time

Sir Mo Farah has become the first man to win the Great North Run five times.

The four-time Olympic champion clinched his fifth consecutive victory in the race on the South Shields seafront on Sunday.

Record numbers were expected to take part in the half-marathon with 57,000 people registered, organisers said.

In recent years, the number of people dropping out before they reach the start line has been falling, and based on this trend organisers were predicting the highest ever number of finishers on the day.