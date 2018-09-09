Two people left in critical condition after suspected MDMA overdose at Reminisce Festival

A 19-year-old woman and 22-year-old man are in a critical condition in hospital after suffering suspected MDMA overdoses at a festival.

Officers said a number of other people who attended the Reminisce Festival at Sherdley Park, St Helens, have been taken to hospital with suspected overdoses.

Merseyside Police said the affected people are believed to have taken MDMA – also known as ecstasy – and further inquiries are being carried out.

The one-day festival which cost £85 included performances from 2 Unlimited, Cascada and Angie Brown.

On Saturday, the festival’s Twitter account posted a warning about “some ‘bad’ blue diamond pills”.

Detective Inspector Paul Grounds said: “These are the early stages of our investigation but I want to reassure those affected that we are doing everything possible to identify exactly what substance or substances have resulted in these severe reactions, working alongside the health service.

“We initially believe that ecstasy tablets were taken by some of those in hospital but this is all subject to further enquiries. I would urge anyone else who has had an adverse reaction to any substance make themselves known to medical services as soon as possible.