Three arrested after road crash sparks fight

Several people were assaulted in a disturbance that followed and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Police in Moray said a number of vehicles, including motorbikes, were involved in a collision on the A98 in Cullen on Saturday at around 4.30pm.

Three people have been arrested after violence erupted following a road crash in a village.

Inspector Neil Campbell said: “I want to assure the public that this type of behaviour – which is certainly not common for the area – will not be tolerated.

“A small number of people sustained injuries, however none life-threatening.

“Enquiries are still ongoing to identify all those involved and I am looking to hear from anyone who would have been travelling along the A98 between Banff and Buckie around this time and who thinks they witnessed the collision itself or the disturbance.

“I am especially keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of what happened, or who captured the incident immediately before or after, in the vicinity of Cullen on the A98.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2911 of September 8, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.