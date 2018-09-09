Frances O’Grady accuses Theresa May of 'holding the country to ransom' and calls for public vote on final Brexit deal

The trade union movement is preparing to throw its weight behind a public vote on the final Brexit deal amid warnings the UK is going to “crash out” of the EU.

The head of the TUC said the country was at “crisis point” with no confidence in the government’s ability to protect jobs, workers’ rights or peace in Northern Ireland.

General secretary Frances O’Grady accused the Prime Minister of “holding the country to ransom” over her approach to a Brexit agreement.

She told a press conference ahead of the TUC Congress in Manchester: “I want to give the Prime Minister fair warning. I am serving notice that if her deal doesn’t deliver justice for working people, if it doesn’t protect jobs, rights at work and peace in Northern Ireland then the TUC will throw our weight behind the call for a vote on the terms of Brexit.”

Ms O’Grady said unions went back to their members to approve deals, adding: “Whether it’s through a general election or a popular vote, Mrs May should take her deal on the terms of Brexit and put it back to the people.”