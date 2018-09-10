Alastair Cook hits century in final Test innings for England

Alastair Cook has bowed out of Test cricket with a century in his final innings for England.

The 33-year-old brought the Oval crowd to their feet with a rapturous round of applause when he passed the century mark on the fourth day of England's fifth Test against India.

Playing in his 161st Test match, former captain Cook delivered a fluid innings to bring up his 33rd Test century.

The 168-run third-wicket partnership with Joe Root (81 not out) took England's second innings score to 230-2, establishing a 270-run lead shortly before lunch.