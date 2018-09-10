- ITV Report
-
Alastair Cook hits century in final Test innings for England
Alastair Cook has bowed out of Test cricket with a century in his final innings for England.
The 33-year-old brought the Oval crowd to their feet with a rapturous round of applause when he passed the century mark on the fourth day of England's fifth Test against India.
Playing in his 161st Test match, former captain Cook delivered a fluid innings to bring up his 33rd Test century.
The 168-run third-wicket partnership with Joe Root (81 not out) took England's second innings score to 230-2, establishing a 270-run lead shortly before lunch.
Cook, who scored 71 in England's first innings, had already received two standing ovations on Monday before reaching three figures. First he brought up his half century, securing a test career average of above 45 in the process.
Then, on reaching 76, Cook became fifth highest test run-scorer of all time, going past Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakarra's 12,400 to also become the leading left-handed batsman.
He brought up the landmark he and the crowd wanted most in the strangest of circumstances, as what appeared to be a single to take him to 97, became five, as Jasprit Bumrah's throw to the non-striker's end went for four overthrows, taking Cook to 101.
England already holds an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, but is well placed to widen its victory margin.
Cook's finale comes at the same London ground that Australian great Donald Bradman made a duck at in his final test innings, denying him a career average of above 100.