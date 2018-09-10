Alibaba chairman Jack Ma to step down next year

The founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba has announced he will step down as the company’s chairman next September.

Jack Ma, 54, became one of China’s most famous entrepreneurs and one of the world’s richest.

He ranks at number three in the China Rich List, 20 on the billionaires list 2018 and his estimated net worth is £28.4 billion ($36.8 billion) according to Forbes.

In a letter released by Alibaba, Mr Ma said he will be succeeded by CEO Daniel Zhang, an 11-year veteran of the company.

Mr Ma handed over the CEO post to Zhang in 2013 as part of what he said was a long-planned succession.