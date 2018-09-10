Business chiefs deride Tories over Brexit shambles

Leading City and political figures have rounded on the Conservatives over their “disastrous” handling of Brexit, warning that Britain risks ending up with the “worst of leave and the worst of remain”. With just 200 days remaining until Britain quits the European Union, the prospect of a no-deal Brexit continues to spell acute economic uncertainty for the country – with growth and investment held back, and businesses putting into motion drastic contingency plans that will affect thousands of workers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Roland Rudd, founder and chairman of public relations giant Finsbury, told the Press Association: “Brexit is a complete and utter mess. The list of broken promises grows by the day and the risk of a disastrous no-deal Brexit is increasing all the time. “We already know that the huge uncertainty created by Brexit is acting as a significant drag on the economy, and that the significant fall in the value of the pound since the referendum in 2016 has led to a real squeeze on the cost of living for people up and down the country. And that’s before we’ve even left.” Mr Rudd, who chairs Open Britain, also lambasted Prime Minister Theresa May for knowingly making Britons poorer by yanking the country out of the single market. “That is not what anyone voted for in 2016,” he said. The Tories are still at loggerheads over what they would like Destination Brexit to resemble in terms of trade, regulatory convergence and immigration, with Mrs May’s so called “Chequers” blueprint rubbished by several of her own MPs. But as the Government dithers, London-based banks – including Goldman, JP Morgan and HSBC – have started pushing the button on Brexit contingency plans that will diminish the City as a global financial centre.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.