Corbyn to face Labour MPs following anti-Semitism row

Jeremy Corbyn will face Labour MPs at Westminster after a former frontbencher branded the party “institutionally racist” over its handling of the anti-Semitism row.

The Labour leader has vowed to tackle the “social cancer” of anti-Semitism and acknowledged that Britain’s Jews had faced a “difficult time”.

The row over Labour’s response to the issue and the divisions among the party’s MPs over Mr Corbyn’s leadership have simmered over the summer.

Monday night’s meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party provides a chance for MPs and peers on both sides of the divide to air their grievances.

Former frontbencher Chuka Umunna made the “painful” claim that Labour was institutionally racist.